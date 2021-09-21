ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $784.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $667.00 to $784.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.20.

NOW opened at $648.73 on Friday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $446.20 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

