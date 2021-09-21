Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in XPEL by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in XPEL by 37.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,566,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,399,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,500 shares of company stock worth $28,359,975. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

