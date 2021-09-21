Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,320 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

