Sei Investments Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

NYSE JMIA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.