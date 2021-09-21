Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Boston Partners increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 81.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

