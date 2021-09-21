Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

