Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of PAVmed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in PAVmed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PAVmed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 18.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PAVmed by 95.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAVmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVM opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $632.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

