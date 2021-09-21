Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,450,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $480,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

