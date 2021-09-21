Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Trading Down 1%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.30 and last traded at $82.30. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCOTF shares. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

