Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 372,593 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $110.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

