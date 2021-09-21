Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,402 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.63. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

