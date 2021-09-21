Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives €144.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €144.83 ($170.39).

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SU traded down €4.26 ($5.01) on Monday, hitting €152.98 ($179.98). 2,108,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €137.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

