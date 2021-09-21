Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Up 14%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) shares traded up 14% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 4,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

