Saturna Capital CORP Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 92.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

