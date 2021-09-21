Saturna Capital CORP Has $65.28 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 1.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $65,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 213,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

