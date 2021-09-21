Saturna Capital CORP Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,004,827. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,617 shares of company stock worth $53,697,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

