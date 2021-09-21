Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,200 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 672,723 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 461,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 282,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 187,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604,044. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.