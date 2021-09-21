Saturna Capital CORP Buys 8,800 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 230,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,729. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

