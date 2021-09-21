Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SAR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 78,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 102.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

