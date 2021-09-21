Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. Saputo has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.