Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

