salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,656 shares of company stock valued at $196,712,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day moving average of $236.55. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

