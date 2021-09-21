Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,574 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Sabre worth $51,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabre by 27.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SABR stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

