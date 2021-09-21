Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.48.

RYAAY opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

