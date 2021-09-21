Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,325 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

PFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

