Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,788 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $52,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,130,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

NYSE SPR opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

