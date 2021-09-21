Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

