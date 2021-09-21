Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after buying an additional 57,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

