Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $897,000 Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

