Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 24,851 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 106.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 131,883 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 15.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 51.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.94.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

