Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 131,861 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 236,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,280. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $310.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.70.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

