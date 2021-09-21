RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 125,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00.

NYSE:RES opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.