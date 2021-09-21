RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 125,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00.
NYSE:RES opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
