RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $401,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RES stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Get RPC alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in RPC by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.