Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.69.

Shares of EQX stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,624. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.53 and a 12 month high of C$17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

