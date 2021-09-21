Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €850.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €813.55 ($957.11).

EPA:KER opened at €628.70 ($739.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €718.45 and a 200-day moving average of €689.82. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

