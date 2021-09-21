Royal Bank of Canada Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $720.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.71.

MSCI opened at $634.59 on Tuesday. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSCI by 135.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

