Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE:ROP opened at $461.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

