Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,489. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average is $224.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

