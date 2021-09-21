Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.25. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,710. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.