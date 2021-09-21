Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,785.07. 15,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,586. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,781.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,490.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

