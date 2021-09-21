Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the quarter. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF accounts for 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

DIVB traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,820 shares. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

