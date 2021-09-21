Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.11. 57,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,827. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

