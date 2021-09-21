ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROHCY opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. ROHM has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.