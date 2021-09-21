ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $531.25 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $346.00 and a 12-month high of $531.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.17.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

