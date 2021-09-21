Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $302.47 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

