Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rockley Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rockley Photonics.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKLY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $9.18 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

