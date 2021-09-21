Rocket Vault Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00170392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00110542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.40 or 0.06735540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.25 or 0.99345177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.83 or 0.00748415 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

