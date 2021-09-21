Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.