Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.
RCKT opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.