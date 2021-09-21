Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 499.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

