Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Down 2.5%

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.53 and last traded at $67.20. Approximately 103,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 148,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROBO. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

